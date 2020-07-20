NBA star LeBron James' rare 2003-04 rookie card sold for $1.8 million

NBA great LeBron James' 2003-04 rookie trading card with the Cleveland Cavaliers became the most expensive basketball card purchased in the modern era - those produced in 1980 or later after being sold for $1.8 million at an auction over the weekend, as per the league's statement. This trading card is considered to be rare.

The rare card is signed by LeBron James. The bid for the autographed card began with $150,000. "Only 23 versions of the Patch Autograph Parallel collection for James were ever produced. The rare card received a 9.5 mint gem grading from Beckett grading service," the NBA said.

"Numbered 14 of 23, the card attracted 34 bids over the course of the 26-day auction."

According to Darren Rovell, the winning amount was bid by Leore Avidar who is the CEO and co-founder of a San Francisco-based company.

16-time All-Star player LeBron James now plays for Los Angeles Lakers. He has won NBA Championship thrice (2012, 2013, 2016) and is two-time Olympic gold medallist (2008, 2012). He has won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award four times.

In May, Michael Jordan’s autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched $560,000 in an online auction and one of Trout’s cards was sold for $923,000.