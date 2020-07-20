La Liga: Barcelona star Lionel Messi wins record 7th Golden Boot after scoring twice against Alaves

Barca star Lionel Messi extended his record and won his seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice against Alaves on final La Liga match day.

The Barcelona captain has won this fourth time in a row. Messi ended his La Liga season with 25 goals that are four goals more than Karim Benzema who sits at second.

Barcelona thrashed Alaves 5-0 on the final matchday with Messi scoring the second and the fifth goal along with teen sensation Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo, who scored the other goals.

This is the first time La Liga's top scorer has managed fewer than 30 goals since Mallorca's Daniel Guiza 12 years ago.

Despite losing the La Liga in the final stages of the league, the Catalan side is still hoping to win the Champions League and will host Napoli on August 8 for the second leg of the round of 16 clash. In the first leg, both teams drew 1-1 in Italy.

Earlier, Messi became the first player in the Spanish League to score 20 assists and goals in the same season. He achieved this feat after assisting Arturo Vidal during the match against Real Valladolid.

He is the first player to score 20 assists in a season since Xavi who did it during 2008-09 season. But no player has scored 20 goals alongside in the Spanish top-flight until now.

Messi is the second player to achieve this feat in Europe's top five leagues. Theirry Henry was the first to do it during 2002-03 Premier League season and had scored 24 goals and contributed 20 assists for Arsenal. He overtook Henry's record by scoring 25 goals along with 20 assists.