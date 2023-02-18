NBA: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf hoops his way to become All-Star Celebrity Game MVP

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off in Salt Lake City on February 17 with Ruffles All-Star celebrity game. Between the two teams playing in the Celebrity Game, Team Dwyane Wade stole a hard-fought 81-78 victory against Team Ryan. The talk of the game was NFL star DK Metcalf who impressed every one so much with his hooping skills that he was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the game. The game wasn't without drama as WWE Wrestler The Miz almost scored a game-winning buzzer-beater for Team Ryan. Nonetheless, the second-most star-studded All-Star Celebrity Game lived up to its expectations of drama, blitz, flying and some decent hooping with Metcalf being the highlight.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, in his MVP performance, scored 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Team Dwyane Wade, which was being captained by the three-time NBA champ and Utah Jazz minority owner Wade. Metcalf's double-double was not the only thing to be noticed though, as the WR also showed off his skills with a bunch of dunks during the game. Even on defense, Metcalf continued to impress by blocking and sending back shots at regular interval. Here are some of the tweets showing Metcalf exploding in the All-Star Celebrity game:

Albert Pujols and DK Metcalf trading buckets in the NBA celeb game.



The difference between the two is incredible 😂

DK Metcalf showing off at the celebrity basketball game 😭😭🔥🔥

The game, however, wasn't without the last-minute tension and the play involved a potential game-winning shot from Team Ryan. As Team Dwyane Wade led by three points in the in the dying minutes of the game, The Miz from Team Ryan - coached by Jazz governor Ryan Smith - went for the glory shot as the time expired. The four-point shot, however, did not count after the official review, ending the game in a frenzy with Team Dwyane Wade taking the honours.