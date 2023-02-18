NBA: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf hoops his way to become All-Star Celebrity Game MVP
Story highlights
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf dunked and hooped his way to win the MVP award at the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity game to help Team Dwyane Wade beat Team Ryan 81-78.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf dunked and hooped his way to win the MVP award at the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity game to help Team Dwyane Wade beat Team Ryan 81-78.
The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off in Salt Lake City on February 17 with Ruffles All-Star celebrity game. Between the two teams playing in the Celebrity Game, Team Dwyane Wade stole a hard-fought 81-78 victory against Team Ryan. The talk of the game was NFL star DK Metcalf who impressed every one so much with his hooping skills that he was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the game. The game wasn't without drama as WWE Wrestler The Miz almost scored a game-winning buzzer-beater for Team Ryan. Nonetheless, the second-most star-studded All-Star Celebrity Game lived up to its expectations of drama, blitz, flying and some decent hooping with Metcalf being the highlight.
Read More: NBA: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sprains wrist vs. Bulls, All-Star Weekend participation under doubt
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, in his MVP performance, scored 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Team Dwyane Wade, which was being captained by the three-time NBA champ and Utah Jazz minority owner Wade. Metcalf's double-double was not the only thing to be noticed though, as the WR also showed off his skills with a bunch of dunks during the game. Even on defense, Metcalf continued to impress by blocking and sending back shots at regular interval. Here are some of the tweets showing Metcalf exploding in the All-Star Celebrity game:
NOW PLAYING 🎬— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2023
The DK Metcalf 2023 #RufflesCelebGame MVP Mixtape pic.twitter.com/PkHD60KvhJ
DK METCALF IS TAKING OVER THE #RufflesCelebGame 😱@RUFFLES | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/NDILxr4BNl— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2023
DK Metcalf really hoopin 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yXHjvZhYYl— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 18, 2023
Albert Pujols and DK Metcalf trading buckets in the NBA celeb game.— Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) February 18, 2023
The difference between the two is incredible 😂 pic.twitter.com/HnP29nCv05
DK Metcalf showing off at the celebrity basketball game 😭😭🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IWB5y9qjHr— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 18, 2023
The game, however, wasn't without the last-minute tension and the play involved a potential game-winning shot from Team Ryan. As Team Dwyane Wade led by three points in the in the dying minutes of the game, The Miz from Team Ryan - coached by Jazz governor Ryan Smith - went for the glory shot as the time expired. The four-point shot, however, did not count after the official review, ending the game in a frenzy with Team Dwyane Wade taking the honours.
Also Read: It's official! Bids put in for Manchester United by Qatari banker and British billionaire
February 18 is going to be the marquee day of the All-Star Weekend with Slam Dunk, 3-Point and Skills Challenge on the schedule.