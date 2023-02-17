NBA: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sprains wrist vs. Bulls, All-Star Weekend participation under doubt

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokunmpo left the game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday with a sprain in his right wrist. He left the game in the second quarter and did not return as he scored two points, three assists and grabbing seven rebounds in his nine minutes on the court. His assist to Jevon Carter in the first quarter also made him the Bucks' all-time assist leader. The Bucks went on to win the game 112-100. The two-time MVP suffered the injury after running into the stanchion while trying to block a shot from Bulls guard Coby White. He was seen holding his right wrist on the sidelines after leaving the game and eventually went back to the locker room.

The injury casts a shadow on his participation in the All-Star weekend where he is due to play in Skills Challenge along side his brothers in the Team Antetokounmpo. He is also scheduled to coach the celebrity All-Star game on Friday before the skill competition on Saturday.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, however said that Giannis' x-rays on wrist came back negative and the initial reports of the injury were minor. The coach, however, added that he was not sure about Antetokounmpo's participation status in the All-Star Weekend. "We'll just see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it," Budenholzer said.

As the teams end the first half of NBA season with All-Star Weekend scheduled to start on February 17, Bucks go into the break with 12 win on the trot, tying with the Brooklyn Nets for the longest winning streak this season. Talking about Giannis' numbers, the Greek-Freak averages 31 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assist at the halfway mark in 47 games.

Well, All-Star or not, the Bucks would certainly want Antetokounmpo's injury to be not very serious.

