NBA: Celtic Boston run-riot against Los Angeles Lakers, hand them worst defeat ever

Boston Celtics hand LeBron James led Los Angeles Lakers their biggest defeat in their NBA season history.

Lakers were beaten 139-107 by Bostons. Boston managed to end their losing streak despite Anthony Davis returning.

Jayson Tatum (27 PTS, 5 3PM) & Kemba Walker (20 PTS, 7 AST) steer the @celtics past LAL at TD Garden. #Celtics



Jaylen Brown: 20 PTS, 6 AST

Enes Kanter: 18 PTS, 11 REB

Gordon Hayward: 16 PTS, 6 REB pic.twitter.com/Lp6fmEdhbW — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2020 ×

Celtic's Jayson Tatum scored the most for Celtics (27 points), followed by Kemba Walker who scored 20 points. Enes Kanter was third with 18 points. 11 rebounds came off the bench.

The Celtics had lost six of their past eight games, they had lost the last three consecutive matches before facing LA Lakers.

LeBron James was great with his passing game, he got 18 assists. But he was latent as a shooter as the 35-year-old just attempted 12 shots in three quarters. He just scored 15 points for Lakers.

Jayson Tatum was in-form with his offensive gameplay. He scored 27 points with just 18 shots. Out of his 8 attempts for the 3 pointers, 5 of them were successful.

Kemba Walker & Jaylen Brown drop 20 PTS apiece in the @celtics victory against LAL at home! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/vb0IjvZbF5 — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2020 ×

Lakers star Anthony Davis came back from bruised tailbone injury. Davis missed the last five games for Lakers.

It looked like LeBron James had different plans for the game. He started off with his passing game, he at the moment leads in assists tally in NBA with 10.9 assists per game.

He is right now 66 points away from Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant for third place in the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Kemba Walker finally breaks his forgettable streak versus LeBron James. Walker never won a game against LeBron's team. He tried it 28 times. He finally was victorious after crucially scoring 20 points, 7 assists, and four rebounds.

