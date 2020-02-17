NBA All-Star: Team LeBron beat Team Giannis, LeBron surpasses Kobe's milestone

LeBron James' Team LeBron clashed Team Giannis in an emotional All-Star encounter held in United Center, Chicago on Sunday.

Team LeBron managed to defeat Team Giannis by a whisker in the fourth quarter. The score stood 157-155. The fourth quarter was the match decider after scores were tied in the third phase of the game.

Team Lebron donned Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna Bryant's jersey number 2. Their starting lineup was Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, and James Harden. Team Giannis, who donned Kobe's famous jersey number 24 had Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker and Trae Young. Before the basketball game started, Chaka Khan and Tenille Arts took centre court to sing the United States National Anthem and Canadian National Anthem, respectively.

Kawhi Leonard scores 30 PTS and hits 8 triples to lead #TeamLeBron to victory in the 2020 #NBAAllStar Game and win the Kia NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award! #KiaAllStarMVP pic.twitter.com/HNQtL17fHH — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2020 ×

Team LeBron's Kawhi Leonard was declared the winner of NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award. He scored 30 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 8 three-pointers in the game.

LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant in the All-Star game appearance record. James is now on second in the all-time list of NBA All-Star Game appearances with 17 appearances. Kobe had 16 appearances and the record is currently held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (18 appearances).

The All-Star game paid tribute to Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on January 26. Before the game began a minute of silence was held to commemorate the loss of the former Lakers legend. Jennifer Hudson paid her homage to Bryant by a powerful performance. NBA named the MVP of the match award after Kobe Bryant. During the halftime 'Chance the Rapper' also paid tribute to former NBA legend.