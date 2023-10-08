Nathan Lyon reveals his hopeful text message to head coach for playing in World Cup in India

Sensing the lack of spin bowling options in Australia's World Cup squad, seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon has revealed that he is on board with the idea of flying to India to play in the marquee tournament.

Lyon has now revealed that he sent a message to head coach Andrew McDonald, informing him that he was ready to feature in the 50-over World Cup.

"I sent Andrew McDonald a text message the other day when I saw Ashton Agar was ruled out," Lyon said.

"I said, 'Just to let you know, I'm back bowling 10 overs, I'm right to go, 100 per cent'. If that happened, I'd do anything to go over and play the World Cup."

"The squad they've got there looks pretty exciting … and I'm pretty excited about tonight, to be honest."

Australia have come into the ODI World Cup light on spin bowling options with only Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa playing as the designated spinners in the opening match against India. Ashton Agar was ruled out of the squad after suffering an injury while part-timer Travis Head is back in Adelaide, recovering from a hand fracture.

Despite Zampa's experience of 85 ODIs as opposed to his 29, Lyon maintains confidence in his abilities.

"I'd be more than comfortable going in there and doing it if I had to," Lyon added.

"But in saying that, there has to be a lot of things go wrong, so let's hope for Australia's sake that doesn't happen. Hopefully, they go out there and have a really good campaign."

India vs Australia

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first - a decision that seemingly backfired as India exploited the conditions to peg the visitors back to 199 all out.

The spinners were the pick of the pack as Jadeja, Kuldeep and Ashwin combined for six wickets whilst cramping the Australian batters for runs.

For India, it was Jasprit Bumrah who started off the proceedings in fine manner by sending Micthell Marsh, back to the pavilion for nought. After that, the partnership between Steven Smith and David Warner was the only brief highlight of the innings for the Australians.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

