World Cup 2023, India vs Australia | Pitch invader Jarvo 69 strikes again, runs into Virat Kohli

The ODI World Cup in India finally had a proper liftoff as hosts India squared up against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the southern Indian city of Chennai. The initial proceedings, however, were soured after notorious pitch invader Daniel Jarvis, also known as Jarvo 69, took to the playing arena yet again

Sporting a 'Jarvo 69' Indian jersey, the attention-seeking Englishman, evading the security, somehow managed to make his way onto the playing turf and interacted with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

In the pictures that have since gone viral on social media platforms, Kohli could be seen seemingly exasperated at the audacity of the pitch invader. While Jarvo 69 talked to Kohli, the security personnel arrived and escorted him out of the ground. BCCI is yet to release any statement regarding his fate.

Jarvo 69 first made news headlines in 2021 when he invaded the pitch during the second Test match between England and India. Wearing the full whites with his name on the back, he breached security yet again and entered the field of play.

At the time, many cricket fans across the globe saw the lighter side of things and managed to laugh off the act as a one-time offence.

However, Jarvo 69 repeated his act in the following Leeds Test match and at the Kennington Oval as well, where he collided with English wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, leading to allegations of assault levelled against him.

India vs Australia

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first - a decision that seemingly backfired initially when Jasprit Bumrah managed to snaffle the wicket of in-form Mitchell Marsh for a duck.

However, after the wicket, Steve Smith, in at 3 and David Warner managed to steer the ship as Australia went past the first powerplay without losing another wicket and scoring 43 runs.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

