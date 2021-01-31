Naomi Osaka willing to spend two more weeks in quarantine to play in the Olympics

Japanese ace Naomi Osaka on Sunday said that she would be willing to go through another two weeks of quarantine to play at the Tokyo Olympics later this year if it helped ensure the safety of the people of her home country.

"The way that I feel is I will stay in my room for two weeks to play the Olympics," the 23-year-old told reporters on Sunday.

"I missed out on the last one. Playing in Tokyo would be very special to me. My concern would be the general safety of everyone else because you're opening the country.

"Everyone is flying in from different places. I would just want the public to feel safe. I feel like the athletes definitely would want to play, but I would want the public to feel safe."

US Open champion Osaka also said that she was looking forward to getting a decent amount of match practice this week in the Gippsland Trophy, which is a warm-up tournament at Melbourne Park.

"I'm actually really happy," she said. "For me, I like it's being held at the same spot. I know normally we don't get that sort of luxury."

Osaka also talked about fans, who will be attending the year's first Grand Slam that will kick off on February 8, however, she also talked about its downside.

"I think I get distracted by the crowd sometimes because I want to show off a little bit, so I do some crazy shots," she said.

"(But) I would say I definitely love having a crowd watching. I feel like you sort of interact with them. Sometimes they shout things and it makes you laugh."