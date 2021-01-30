Rohan Bopanna finds new doubles' partner ahead of Australian Open

India's tennis ace Rohan Bopanna's search for a new double's partner for the Australian Open has ended as the former doubles world number three will be playing with Ben McLachlan from Japan in the first Grand Slam of the year.

ALSO READ: 'I'm not going to lie. I didn't miss the game that much': Nick Kyrgios

Bopanna's partner, Joao Sousa, was unable to travel to Australia on time after testing COVID-19 positive. The Indian player is currently one of 72 players who have been confined to their hotel rooms for 14-day quarantine in Melbourne after fellow passengers on the flights that brought them to Australia tested positive for COVID-19.

"Playing with Ben McLachlan from Japan in Australian open," Bopanna told Reuters in a message on Saturday. McLachlan is a New Zealand-born player who represents Japan.

ALSO READ: Aus Open: Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty thrilled to be back playing again

Rohan will be teaming up with China's Duan Yingying for the mixed doubles challenge.

For next week's ATP event in Melbourne, Denmark's Frederik Nielsen will pair up with Bopanna in the men's double category.

Denied training like most other players, Bopanna earlier told Reuters he had been relying on exercise bands and mats to stay fit.

(Inputs from Reuters)