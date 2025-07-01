MS Dhoni's 'Captain Cool' trademark application accepted after 'case of bad faith registration'

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, often known as Captain Cool for his on-field calmness during the playing days, has successfully been able to trademark the moniker. The trademark, registered under categories related to sports training, coach and other related services, will be granted to Dhoni if no objection raised in 120 days since the acceptance of the proposal which was on June 16, 2025. Dhoni had filed the application with Trademark Registry of India for the same in 2023 and was informed about another company already having the trademark registry for 'Captain Cool.'

The company was Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Private Limited which had the 'Captain Cool' moniker registered, against which Dhoni had filed a rectification application.

In his application, Dhoni had stated: "This is a case of bad faith registration on the part of the company, aimed at deceiving the public and unlawfully enriching themselves by trading on the name of a well-known individual." There were four hearings on the matter as reported by ESPNCricinfo before Dhoni's application was accepted.

Recently, Dhoni was also inducted in ICC Hall of Fame for his contribution to game. He is the only skipper to have won all three ICC white-ball title - T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013. Since those trophies, India had been able to add two more title to the trophy cabinet - 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.

Speaking to his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame, Dhoni said: "It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world," Dhoni said in a statement. "To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever."

Trending Stories