/MS Dhoni extends support to Pune Grand Tour 2026 as Goodwill Ambassador

Former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been named Goodwill Ambassador for the most awaited Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, lending his support to India’s first international cycling road race, scheduled from 19-23 January in Pune.

Dhoni’s association comes at a time when India is stepping onto the global professional cycling calendar. As Goodwill Ambassador, Dhoni will play a key role in amplifying the profile of the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 and inspiring greater interest in cycling, especially among young athletes. His association comes at a pivotal moment as India takes a giant leap in the global professional cycling calendar.

The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 will be India’s first-ever UCI 2.2 category multi-stage, five-day Continental Road Cycling Race for Men, firmly placing the country on the global professional cycling circuit. The five-day race will wind through a newly laid 437-km route across the Deccan Plateau and Sahyadri Range, featuring sharp bends and challenging elevations. The event has attracted 171 riders from 29 teams across 35 countries.

Known for his emphasis on fitness, discipline, and endurance throughout his sporting career, Dhoni’s values align closely with the demands of competitive cycling. His involvement adds credibility and visibility to the event, helping position the race as a landmark initiative for the growth of cycling in the country.

Commenting on his association, MS Dhoni said: “I’m happy to be associated with Pune Grand Tour in promoting the sport. With the emergence of Pune Grand Tour, India is pedaling into a new chapter in cycling as a professional sport. I wish the organisers, the Pune District Administrators, great success with the initiative and all the riders the very best. A special mention to the Indian National Team, this is their moment to shine in front of home fans and bring glory to the nation.”

Leading the international charge will be Spain’s Pro Team Burgos Burpellet BH, ranked 27 in the world’s UCI ranking, being the highest ranked in Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, followed by China’s Li Ning Star (ranked 36); Malaysia’s Terengganu Cycling Team (ranked 37).