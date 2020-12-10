MS Dhoni emerges as the highest-paid player in IPL; Checkout the figures!

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has emerged as the highest-paid player in the Indian Premier League. According to Inside Sports Money Ball, former India captain has earned over Rs 137 crore by playing IPL.

Dhoni was the costliest pick in IPL 2008 and he joined Chennai Super Kings for $1.5 million. He went on to become the marquee captain in first three seasons of IPL.

His success with Chennai, which includes three IPL trophies, helped his popularity in the format and is now the highest-paid player in the history of the league.

Rs 137 crore does not include the several cash prizes like Player of the Match awards, etc.

From IPL 2011 to 2013, he earned nearly Rs 8.2 crore every year. In 2014, the BCCI raised the first-choice retention fees to Rs. 12.5 crores. Hence, Dhoni earned that amount in IPL 2014 and 2015. Dhoni was picked up by Rising Pune Supergiants after CSK was suspended for two years. However, his change in the franchise did not change the income he earned.

BCCI increased the first-choice retention price to Rs 15 crore before IPL 2018 due to which Dhoni earned Rs 45 crores in the next three years.

While playing for India, Dhoni mostly remained in the top bracket in BCCI's central contract list. His success in IPL has always helped him stay in the Playing XI in the T20 league.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is second in the list. The prolific batsman has earned over Rs 131 crore.

Third, on the list is Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers' Bangalore skipper comes with an income of over Rs 126 crore.