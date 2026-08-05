/More trouble for Infantino as Jordan FA chief Prince Ali accuses FIFA of 'blackmailing'

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino's troubles are not looking to end anytime soon with Jordan Football Association chief Prince Ali bin al-Hussein has accused the FIFA chief of 'blackmailing.' The statement comes as multiple European football nations have withdrawn their support for Infantino's bid to be the FIFA chief fourth consecutive time. Prince Ali claimed that FIFA threatened to hold funds if Jordan Football refuses to back Infantino's bid for re-election. Notably, Prince Ali had gone against Infantino in 2016 to be the FIFA chief but finished third.

What Jordan FA said about Infantino?

IN a statement on X, Jordan FA chief Prince Ali, who is also the head of West Asian Football Federation, said that Jordann players haven't gotten their dues from Arab Cup played in Qatar in December last year.

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"We have been waiting for reward money for our players since December for the Arab Cup in Qatar, which is a FIFA event," read the statement. "The money our team should receive for having reached the final has not been delivered yet, while at the same time FIFA brags about how many billions they have in reserve. It is clear the problem really is with leadership. For months, FIFA has been refusing to help us on any of these or other matters – until it was verbally communicated to me during the World Cup that if I endorsed Infantino it would go a long way to helping our FA out.

"We pride ourselves in Jordan in upholding ethical values. We did not endorse him before and certainly will not now. But the whole situation amounts to blackmail and we refuse to give in to that," it added.

What next for Infantino?

Jordan is not the only trouble for Infantino as FIFA's secretary-general Mattias Grafstrom also called FIFA's plan to sell the tourament stakes to private investors a "sad and reproachable series of events" in an e-mail to the staff. Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is FIFA's chief of global development, also welcomed FIFA's plan call off the sale of stake as "absolutely necessary and beyond question."