Mohammed Shami in contention? BCCI selector hints pacer can still be included in India's T20 WC squad

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami was being touted by many to make a cut in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 after the Indian pace attack failed to impress in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022. However, there were no major surprises as the selectors recalled fit-again Jasprit Bumrah and Harsha Patel back into the squad while putting Shami on the standby list.

Shami has not been in the mix of things for India as far as T20Is are concerned since the T20 World Cup last year. However, uninspiring performances from the Indian pacers during the Asia Cup 2022 led to debate over Shami's potential comeback in the shortest format of the game.

While he has not been named in India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, Shami is in the reserves and will feature in the upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home. The senior pacer has a chance to impress in the two series and can be included in the T20 World Cup squad if he does exceptionally well.

A member of the BCCI selection panel recently hinted that Shami still has a chance of being included in the squad if he can perform well and there is an injury or a slip-up in the performances of any of the selected pacers. The selector said Shami could have been considered had Bumrah and Harshal not recovered from their respective injuries.

"Someone who hasn’t played for 10 months in T20Is cannot be selected directly for the T20 World Cup. There was a process that was followed. Harshal Patel made the most during his absence. And it cannot be overlooked. Had Harshal or Jasprit not recovered, Shami could have been selected. He too has to follow the process," a member of the selection committee told InsideSport.

Shami is also reportedly above Deepak Chahar in the pecking order for selection in the main squad in case of an injury to a fast bowler ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 which gets underway next month.