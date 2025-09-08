/Mohammad Nawaz's hat-trick in tri-series final boosts PAK's morale ahead of 2025 Asia Cup - WATCH

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz, picked up his maiden T20I hat-trick in the tri-series final against Afghanistan on Sunday night (Sep 7) in Sharjah, helping his team win the summit clash by 75 runs. Defending a mere 142, Pakistani bowlers reduced Afghanistan to 32 for six at one stage, with Nawaz picking four wickets for just one run across two overs. His performance did a world of good to Pakistan’s morale heading into the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE, which is just one sleep away. Placed alongside tournament favourites and defending champions, India, Pakistan’s tri-series win makes them a hot challenger for the title.

The left-arm spinner is part of the new-look Pakistan’s T20I side, which misses star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. With newcomers and format specialists making the 15-man squad, Pakistani fans have their hopes pinned on the new T20I skipper, Salman Agha and his unit to deliver the goods against potent opponents this time.

Returning to Nawaz, the left-hander also made his presence felt with the bat in hand, with handy contributions throughout the tournament. In five contested matches, he scored 120 runs, striking at above 133 while averaging 30. He was also the standout bowler for his team, returning with ten wickets, the most by any bowler. Courtesy of his tight and effective spells, Pakistan dismissed Afghanistan on just 66 inside 16 overs to complete an emphatic win.

Meanwhile, besides Nawaz, off-spinner Abrar Ahmed also shone during this warm-up series for the 2025 Asia Cup, picking up six wickets in five contested matches, four of which (4/9) came against the venue hosts, the UAE, during the group stage tie.

