Mohammad Amir should apologise to Harbhajan Singh over ugly Twitter spat, says former Pakistan spinner

Cricket fans on social media must have noticed Pakistan's former pace spearhead Shoaib Akhtar and India's star spinner Harbhajan Singh engaging in fun banter. Both the players targeted each other, exchanging some tweets in a friendly manner ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, which Virat Kohli & Co. lost by 10 wickets.

The fun was, however, turned into an ugly spat when Mohammad Amir posted a tweet tagging Harbhajan, which didn't go well with the Indian spinner. Harbhajan even reminded Amir of the 2010 spot-fixing saga while replying to one of the tweets. Now, in response to the incident, former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said that Amir should apologise for his heated Twitter exchange with Singh.

While speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Ajmal said, "Players should treat each other in a nice manner because sports brings people together. I think Amir made a mistake by jumping in that conversation [between Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh] and he should apologise for it. It was a discussion between two great cricketers and Amir made the wrong choice by getting involved in it."

The exchaged of words happened when Amir, after India vs Pakistan match, tweeted, "hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV to ni tora apna koi ni hota hai end of the day its a game of cricket (wanted to ask if Harbhajan Singh didn't break his television, as, at the end of the day, it is a game of cricket)."

Harbhajan replied, "Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said." (Now you will claim that this six also resulted in the ball landing on the tv sets at your house. Don't lost hope, end of the day it's a game as u rightly said).

The Twitter conversation then went on and on, however, the former pacer later apologised for his comments made in 'the heat of the moment'. But he was been slammed by many former Indian cricketers.