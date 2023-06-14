MLC 2023: MI New York announce star-steadied squad for inaugural season; Kieron Pollard to take charge

MI New York have announced the signing of nine international players who will compete in the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States. The players will complete the roster of 18 players, featuring a strong core of experience, homegrown talent, and young players, a feature that is common across all the MI teams, in three different continents, four different countries, and five different leagues. In addition to the players, MI New York have also announced their line-up of coaching staff for the inaugural season.

Pollard leads star-steadied team

Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard will captain the franchise and the roster also includes Afghanistan’s T20I captain Rashid Khan and former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran. They will be joined by New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and the Aussie duo of the big-hitting Tim David and pacer Jason Behrendorff. The team will also feature rising South African star Dewald Brevis, pace sensation Kagiso Rabada, and Namibian all-rounder David Wiese, who has previously represented South Africa as well. All the players except for David Wiese also play across multiple MI Teams – Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town, and MI Emirates, forming a strong core for MI, globally.