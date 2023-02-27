MLB: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres working on $350 million extension deal - Report

Third baseman Manny Machado is reportedly going to sign a 11-year, $350 million extension deal with his current team, the San Diego Padres, as per ESPN. Machado has been with the Padres since 2019 after signing 10-year, $300 million deal.

The 30-year-old star third baseman, however, had said last week that he wanted to let go five years and $150 million of his current deal after the initial extension negotiations didn't work out. However, with this new deal in sight, Machado staying with the Padres for a long-time remains an actual possibility.

In the last season, the third baseman had one his best years in the Major League Baseball (MLB) with 32 home runs and 102 RBIs. He also was second on the list of National League (NL) MVP voting. The Padres, who are trying to win their maiden World Series, would be very happy to keep Machado.

Notably, the Padres reached the National League Championship Series last season but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies. With Machado in their ranks along with shortstop Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, and Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres will definitely have a strong side to compete for the World Series.

During his ongoing sting with the Padres, Machado has hit 108 HRs and has batted in 340 runs while hitting .280/.352/.504 in four seasons. He also managed to win a Gold Gloves at third base. So far, he has had six 30-plus-homer seasons since 2012, the year he debuted with the Baltimore Orioles.

Machado spent six seasons with the Orioles, from 2012-2017, before going to LA to spend an year with the Dodgers in 2018 and eventually came to the Padres. Machado, who debuted in MLB just before turning 20, was getting touted as a potential MVP as soon as by his fourth year in the league.

The deal with the Padres, if and when it goes through, would ensure the fourth-largest guarantee money in the game's history, behind Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Aaron Judge.

