MLB: Angels' Anthony Rendon declines to comment amid ongoing investigation in fan altercation case

Major League Baseball (MLB) is investing the incident wherein Los Angeles Angles third baseman Anthony Rendon can be seen in an confrontation with an Oakland Athletics fan during the season opening match on Thursday.

"We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter," said MLB in a statement.

A video has been making rounds on social media in which Rendon can be seen in a heated argument with the fan and took a swipe at him as well. In the video, Rendon takes fan on by his shirt through the guardrails. The Angels star accuses the fan of calling him a 'b****.'

The 12-second video further shows Rendon continuing with the accusation despite the fan denying it. The third baseman continues with the accusation and call the fan 'mo****fu****' before taking a swipe at him. The swipe, however, doesn't connect and the players lets go fan and moves to leave the area. Have a look at the video below:

There, however, isn't video available which shows what led to the altercation in the first place.

On Saturday, Anthony Rendon, when asked about the information, said he can't discuss the anything that happened because of the ongoing investigation. The Angels too, on Friday, said that they have no comments to offer on the situation.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian and manager Phil Nevin, on Saturday, also decided against giving any statement of offer any comments due the ongoing investigation.

Notably, Rendon went 0-for-3 in the Angels' 2-1 loss to the Athletics after missing the majority of 2022 due to right wrist surgery during the season.

