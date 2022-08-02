Mithali, Harmanpreet and others laud Indian lawn bowls team after historic gold medal at CWG 2022

Indian women's lawn bowls team created history at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday as they clinched the country's first-ever gold medal in the sport. Twitter was flooded with congratulatory wishes for the Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Nayanmoni Saikia who beat South Africa in the women's fours final.

India defeated South Africa 17-10 in the final of the women's fours event to script a historic feat at the Games. It was a thrilling final marginally dominated by India right from start to end. The Indian women's team made an emphatic start and took a 5-point lead at 7-2 after the conclusion of End 7.

India looked in sublime control in the final with a 5-point lead but South Africa made a brilliant comeback as they led 10-8 by the conclusion of the End 11. With three more Ends to go, the pressure was on the Indian team but they secured successive points to make it 12-10 before winning three points in End 14. They eventually clinched the final 17-10 to script history at the Games.

The Indian women's lawn bowls team consisting of Lovely, Pinki, Nayanmoni and Rupa Rani received praise from all corners on Twitter for their heroic feat. The likes of former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and Indian President Draupadi Murmu among others led wishes for the history makers on Twitter.

Here's how Twitter lauded the Indian lawn bowls team for historic CWG gold:

Congratulations to Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki & Nayanmoni Saikia for doing the unprecedented by winning the gold medal in lawn bowls at #CommonwealthGames! Your resolve in the see-saw battle for victory in the finals made the country proud and inspired every Indian. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 2, 2022 ×

India's first-ever medal in Lawn bowls and it's a gold!



These Indian women have not only chartered the unexplored territory but have conquered it too. #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/kEgXz3fwXP — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 2, 2022 ×

Historic win in Birmingham! India is proud of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the prestigious Gold in Lawn Bowls. The team has demonstrated great dexterity and their success will motivate many Indians towards Lawn Bowls. pic.twitter.com/RvuoGqpQET — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022 ×

Hurray! Gold medal in Lawn Bowls & Para Lawn Bowls. Historic win for India Team beating South Africa. Congratulations Women's Lawn Bowl Team India and officials. #womenempowerment #CommonwealthGames22 pic.twitter.com/4cH9cevhxQ — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 2, 2022 ×

A Historic Gold for India in #CommonwealthGames Lawn Bowls!



Absolutely ecstatic that our Women's Fours Team - Lovely Choubey, Pinki , Nayanmoni Saikia & Rupa Rani Tirkey has fetched the nation its first ever #LawnBowls medal defeating South Africa 17-10 in the final ! pic.twitter.com/8Pbio6W0qB — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2022 ×

What makes the rare victory more special is the fact that the Indian women's team didn't have much time to train on the green lawn in Birmingham after landing in the sports village. However, their grit and determination were on display throughout the tournament as they did the unthinkable at the Games.

While Lovely is a police constable from Jharkhand, Pinki is a physical education teacher in one of the schools in Delhi. Nayanmoni is a forest officer from Assam while Rupa Rani is a district sports officer in Jharkhand. The Indian quartet has now become an inspiration for the entire country with its heroic feat.