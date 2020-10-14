Misbah-ul-Haq to step down as Pakistan's chief selector

Misbah-ul-Haq is all set to resign from his position as the chief selector of Pakistan cricket team after being appointed in a dual role for more than a year. Misbah will continue to serve as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team and was apparently under pressure for holding two offices.

Misbah is likely to make an official announcement at 1:30 pm PKT. Many former cricketers and experts had questioned Misbah's dual role in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The former Pakistan captain was appointed as the head coach and chief selector of Pakistan cricket team in 2019 but the Pakistan great is now set to quit from his role as chief selector.

The cricket board said that it has been evaluating Misbah’s performance both as head coach and chief selector. PCB’s new conflict of interest code of conduct has also been drafted, which might be the reason behind the decision.

Misbah has been under the spotlight ever since taking over the role as the head coach and chief selector. Additionally, he was also linked with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United and Departmental cricket in Pakistan as well.

However, it remains to be seen who is named as the new chief selector of Pakistan cricket team. Earlier, some reports stated that PCB is in talks with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar for the role of chief selector but the reports were dismissed by the cricket board.