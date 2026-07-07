/Mikel Merino's late goal sends Spain into quarterfinals as Cristiano Ronaldo makes final appearance at FIFA WC

Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after substitute Mikel Merino scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure a 1-0 victory over Portugal, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary World Cup career to an emotional close. The reigning European champions will now face either the United States or Belgium in the quarterfinals in Los Angeles.

Played before a crowd of 70,649 at the air-conditioned home of the Dallas Cowboys, the highly anticipated Iberian showdown promised fireworks but remained a tense and tactical affair for most of the evening. With extra time looming, Spain finally found the breakthrough in the first minute of added time. Substitute Ferran Torres delivered a perfectly timed pass to fellow substitute Mikel Merino, who calmly finished to send Spain into the last eight.

The defeat marked the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup journey after the 41-year-old confirmed before the match that this tournament would be his final appearance on football's biggest stage. Spain continued their outstanding defensive record, remaining unbeaten and yet to concede a goal throughout the tournament. Although regarded as one of the favourites before the competition, Spain are still chasing only their second FIFA World Cup title after lifting the trophy in 2010.

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Portugal, meanwhile, were hoping to improve on their best-ever World Cup finish of third place in 1966. The match was billed as a symbolic passing of the torch, featuring 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo against Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who continues to emerge as one of football's brightest young stars. Before kick-off, the stadium observed an emotional moment as a black-and-white image of late Portugal forward Diogo Jota appeared on the giant screen in tribute.

Spain dominate early chances

Spain almost opened the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes. Dani Olmo released Mikel Oyarzabal through on goal, but with only goalkeeper Diogo Costa to beat, the forward dragged his effort wide. Portugal captain Ronaldo soon responded, forcing Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon into a save from a tight angle as he searched for his fourth goal of the tournament. Spain gradually increased the pressure.

Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena both tested Costa in quick succession, with the Portuguese goalkeeper producing an outstanding fingertip save to deny Baena. Ronaldo, meanwhile, remained largely isolated in attack. The veteran striker received a mixed reaction from supporters throughout the match, drawing both cheers and jeers as he led Portugal's frontline. Portugal nearly broke the deadlock just before halftime when Porro inadvertently diverted Nuno Mendes' powerful strike onto his own crossbar.

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Portugal lose momentum

Lamine Yamal endured a difficult evening against Nuno Mendes, who largely kept the Barcelona teenager under control. However, Portugal suffered a major setback when Mendes was forced off injured after 56 minutes. With the game lacking attacking quality, Ronaldo showed visible frustration as misplaced passes disrupted Portugal's rhythm.