/Wimbledon: Arthur Fery stuns Grigor Dimitrov to reach maiden quarterfinal as Jasmine Paolini ends Alexandra Eala's dream run

Britain's Arthur Fery produced one of the biggest upsets of Wimbledon by defeating fellow wildcard Grigor Dimitrov in a gripping five-set contest on Monday to secure a place in the quarterfinals. On the women's side, Jasmine Paolini brought Alexandra Eala's remarkable tournament to an end, while several top contenders booked their places in the last eight.

Fery delivers career-defining victory

Playing on Centre Court with the backing of a passionate home crowd, Arthur Fery battled back from a set down to defeat Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/7). The emotional victory marked the biggest achievement of the 23-year-old Briton's career. "First time on this court, five sets against an absolute legend of the game. I grew up five minutes from here, coming to watch matches on this court. It's unbelievable," said Fery, who attended school in Wimbledon.

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Fery will now face ninth seed Flavio Cobolli as he looks to become only the fifth British man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon semifinals. Ranked world No. 114 entering the tournament, Fery has enjoyed a dream fortnight. After surviving the longest match of this year's championships against Zizou Bergs in the third round, he followed it with another five-set marathon to continue his historic run. His performances are set to propel him into the ATP Top 100 for the first time in his career. For Dimitrov, the defeat extends a painful record in Grand Slam fourth-round matches. Last year, the former world No. 3 was forced to retire injured while leading eventual champion Jannik Sinner by two sets at the same stage.

Cobolli continues impressive Wimbledon campaign

Italy's Flavio Cobolli also advanced to the quarter-finals with an outstanding straight-sets victory over Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur. Cobolli defeated De Minaur 7-5, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon last eight for the second consecutive year. The Italian, who finished runner-up to Alexander Zverev at the French Open last month, remains on course for another possible meeting with the German later in the tournament. Meanwhile, second seed Alexander Zverev was scheduled to face Czech 13th seed Jiri Lehecka in his bid to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time.

With Wimbledon's 10 p.m. local curfew approaching, the German needed a swift victory to avoid returning the following day.

Taylor Fritz had already secured his place in the last eight after producing a commanding display against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. The American sixth seed beat the 10th seed 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-4 to reach his fourth Wimbledon quarterfinal in five years.

Paolini ends Eala's historic run

Italian 13th seed Jasmine Paolini overcame a determined Alexandra Eala 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Centre Court to book her first Grand Slam quarter-final since finishing runner-up at Wimbledon in 2024. Paolini, who had endured an inconsistent season coming into the tournament, believes her confidence has steadily grown after surviving a difficult opening round. "After the first set in the first round I was like 'Okay, it can only go better'... point by point, game by game, I was feeling better," said Paolini, who also reached the French Open final two years ago.