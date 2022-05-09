MI vs KKR, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

Match 56 of the IPL 2022 edition will see the two bottom-ranked sides face each other at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Monday evening (May 10). Both sides have had a tough ride in the 15th season and, hence, occupy the last two spots in the points table.

Talking about the MI franchise, they became the first team to be out of competition from the playoffs race when Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS), on Saturday (May 07), in match 52 of the 15th season. With nothing to lose and an eye on the future, the Rohit Sharma-led franchise will aim to now play spoilsport to KKR's chances of advancing ahead, who have been a pale shadow of themselves this season.

MI are coming into this fixture on the back of two successive wins, after eight failures on the trot. Beating RR and Gujarat Titans (GT), they will be confident to dent KKR's chances, against whom they enjoy a superior head-to-head record (22-8).

KKR, on the other hand, are coming into this fixture following a whopping 75-run margin defeat at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Chasing a competitive 177, KKR folded for 101 as their big guns have continued to disappoint with the bat. The bowling department has fared better for the Kolkata franchise but the onus remains on Umesh Yadav (who missed the last match), Tim Southee and Sunil Narine. They don't have a fixed fifth-bowling option, which has been a cause of concern for the two-time winners.

Match prediction for KKR vs MI clash: While KKR are far behind MI in head-to-head, they beat them in the earlier fixture this season. Pat Cummins, Venky Iyer were the star performers and it will be interesting to see if both the benched players will find a place in the playing XI.

Both sides might still prefer to chase despite Delhi Capitals (DC) folding for 117 in pursuit of 209 set by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last evening. Will MI make it three wins in a row?