MI vs GG- WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants playing XI, pitch, weather | All you need to know

WPL 2024- MI vs GG: Gujarat Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will clash in Match 16 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Saturday (Mar 9) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

The Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, currently hold the second position in the rankings with four victories and two losses, totalling eight points. They secured a five-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants in their previous match and are keen on maintaining their winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants, led by Beth Mooney, secured their first victory of the season in their recent match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, winning by 19 runs. With newfound confidence, they are determined to seek redemption for their earlier defeat against the Mumbai Indians in their upcoming encounter.

WPL 2024- MI vs GG: Predicted playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver, H Kaur (C), AC Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, P Vastrakar, HY Kazi, S Ismail, S Ishaque

Gujarat Giants: L Wolvaardt, BL Mooney (C), Phoebe Litchfield, A Gardner, D Hemalatha, V Krishnamurthy, KE Bryce, TP Kanwer, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam MD

WPL 2024- MI vs GG: Pitch report

During last year's World Cup, the surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was exceptionally flat, leading to high-scoring matches with teams often surpassing the 400-run mark while batting first. Similar pitch conditions are anticipated for the upcoming match.

However, in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the pitch proved to be sluggish, resulting in challenges for the home team Delhi Capitals. Currently, considering the pitch's performance during the ODI World Cup, opting to chase may be a more favourable strategy

WPL 2024- MI vs GG: Weather report

The weather at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 18 km/h with 30 per cent humidity.

WPL 2024- MI vs GG: Live streaming details



WPL 2024- MI vs GG: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan