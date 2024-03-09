MI vs GG- WPL 2024 live streaming: How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match live on mobile

WPL 2024- MI vs GG: Gujarat Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will clash in Match 16 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Saturday (Mar 9) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

The Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, currently hold the second position in the rankings with four victories and two losses, totalling eight points. They secured a five-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants in their previous match and are keen on maintaining their winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants, led by Beth Mooney, secured their first victory of the season in their recent match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, winning by 19 runs. With newfound confidence, they are determined to seek redemption for their earlier defeat against the Mumbai Indians in their upcoming encounter.

WPL 2024- MI vs GG: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-MI vs GG: When is the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 16 of Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and GG will take place on Saturday, March 9.

WPL 2024-MI vs GG: Where is the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 16 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and GG will take place at Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi.

WPL 2024-MI vs GG: At what time will the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match start?

The Match 16 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI vs GG will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-MI vs GG: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 16 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and GG will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-MI vs GG: How to watch the live telecast of Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 16 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and GG will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- MI vs GG: Predicted playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver, H Kaur (C), AC Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, P Vastrakar, HY Kazi, S Ismail, S Ishaque

Gujarat Giants: L Wolvaardt, BL Mooney (C), Phoebe Litchfield, A Gardner, D Hemalatha, V Krishnamurthy, KE Bryce, TP Kanwer, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam MD