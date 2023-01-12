Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Spain match?

On Friday (January 13), the Hockey World Cup 2023 edition will kick off in Bhubaneshwar-Rourkela. The tournament will commence with the group stage -- Pool A, B, C and D -- which will be followed by the crossovers, quarterfinals, semifinals and the final. The opening day will see as many as four games but the main focus will be on hosts India as they will take on Spain in their tournament opener on Friday evening.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team are one of the contenders for the mega title. However, they will be eager to start off on a winning note on Friday evening. In the 2018 edition, also held in Bhubaneshwar, Manpreet Singh-led India started off on a good note but finished at the sixth position, losing to the runners-up Netherlands in the quarters. This time around, they will aim to go all the distance and win the trophy.

So far, India have won only one World Cup, in 1978, and featured in the final in 1973. Hopes are pinned on the national team to break their World Cup trophy drought. Following a bronze medal finish in Tokyo 2020 and returning as the silver medallist in CWG'22, India will be confident in starting their campaign in style. They are placed in Pool D, along with England and Wales.

When will the India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be held?

The India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Friday evening (January 13).

Where will the India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 clash will be held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

At what time will the India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match kickoff?

The India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will get underway at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IIndia vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 face-off's broadcast will be on the Sports Select 2 SC and HD channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of IIndia vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match's live streaming will be on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. In addition, it will be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.

