Kylian Mbappe continued his rich vein of form with a hat-trick on Saturday to power Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Valladolid and a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Advertisment

Second-place Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at home earlier against Villarreal, while Barcelona, third, trail Los Blancos by 10 points before hosting Valencia on Sunday.

Also read | Bundesliga: Harry Kane scores as Bayern Munich go six points clear at top

Mbappe has hit his devastating best in recent weeks after struggling for consistency following his summer switch from Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisment

The French superstar climbed to 15 league goals for the season, trailing only Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, on 16.

Mbappe's first Madrid treble helped Madrid ease to a simple away victory against bottom side Valladolid, without suspended Brazil international Vinicius Junior.

"Mbappe is bringing a lot to the team, he's found form in the last couple of months and obviously for us that's a plus, he's a player with a lot of quality," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters. "We've got an advantage in the league but there's too far to go to say it's over, we've got a small advantage and I hope we can take advantage of it in the coming games."

Advertisment

The hosts made early inroads, with Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois saving from David Torres' header, but that was about as good as it got for Valladolid.

Madrid started to chip away at their opponents and made the breakthrough in the 30th minute when Jude Bellingham nudged a deflected pass through to Mbappe, who curled into the top corner.

The former PSG star has scored in each of his last five games for his new club and is looking every part the potent attacking force Madrid were hoping he would be.

Madrid were controlling the game without creating too many chances, but with Mbappe in his purple patch, he only needed one more to put the game to bed.

Rodrygo Goes slipped in the forward who curled a low effort past goalkeeper Karl Hein from a similar position to his first goal in the 57th minute.

Mbappe completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the final stages, after Mario Martin lunged into a tackle on Bellingham in the area.

The Valladolid midfielder took the ball but then smashed into the England international's calf studs-up and was dismissed.

Mbappe sent Hein the wrong way from the spot for his 12th goal in his last 11 games across all competitions.

"The important thing is to keep adding points, you have to fight in all games, compete for them," added Ancelotti. "The team managed the game well. We weren't in a hurry to try and create, and once we opened the scoring the game was less complicated than usual."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.