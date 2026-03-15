/Dowman, 16, makes Premier League history as Arsenal move 9 points clear; Pep insists title race isn't over

Arsenal’s teenager, Max Dowman, at 16 years and 73 days, became the youngest-ever goal-scorer in Premier League and Gunners’ history, helping his side beat Everton on Saturday (Mar 14) and take a nine-point lead against Manchester City, who stumbled in a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is chasing its first Premier League title in 22 years, and with nine points and one game in hand over their closest rivals, they have a chance to realise their dream this season. Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola has insisted that the title race is not over yet, adding that the former champions will do everything possible to chase another PL trophy.

Arsenal struggled to break down obdurate Everton until the teenage substitute turned the game in the final moments. Viktor Gyokeres finally found a way through in the 89th minute, with a helping hand from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who flapped at Dowman's cross. The ensuing scenes of delirium on the pitch and in the stands underlined the significance of a fourth successive league win.

There was still time for Dowman to run the length of the pitch and slot into an empty net with Pickford nowhere to be seen after coming up for an Everton corner in stoppage time.

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Watch Dowman's goal vs Everton -

"He changed the game every time he got the ball. He made things happen, and we looked like more of a threat," Arteta said of the 16-year-old. "To do it at that age, in this context, with the pressure and expectations to win the game, it's just not normal."

Arsenal, trophyless since 2020, remain in the hunt for a quadruple.

The leaders rode their luck to beat a depleted Everton, adding to the mounting feeling that they will be one of the least stylistically impressive champions in recent memory if they do take the crown.

But Arteta and company won't care about that ahead of a huge week.

The Gunners have a Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayer Leverkusen next week, with the tie level at 1-1, before heading to Wembley to face City in the League Cup final.

Man City, down but not out!

On the other hand, City's season is in danger of coming off the rails as West Ham clung on for a point that lifted them out of the relegation zone for the first time in three months. Pep Guardiola's men were thrashed 3-0 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in midweek and have dropped four points to sides battling relegation in their last two Premier League outings.

Bernardo Silva's attempted cross floated in at the far post to give City the lead at the London Stadium. But the advantage lasted less than four minutes before Konstantinos Mavropanos headed in from a corner.

City dominated the second half but failed to find a way through as Erling Haaland's barren spell in front of goal goes on.

"It's not over. Who said that? We didn't lose. We will continue," Pep said of City’s title chances this season. "Nine points is a lot against Arsenal, but it happened. We have the game at home, so we have to try until the end.

"When it is not possible, then we congratulate the champion, but we have to try,” he continued.