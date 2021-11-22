Mauricio Pochettino would leave PSG tomorrow if Manchester United want him: Gary Neville

Manchester United are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a string of poor results in the English Premier League. Club legend Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday (November 21) following Manchester United's humiliating 4-1 defeat against Watford in the Premier League.

The writing was on the wall for Solskjaer for a long time and his inability to turn around the fortunes of the club this season saw his stint at United end trophyless. Former Tottenham Hotspur manager and current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino is one of the favourites to take over the reins at Old Trafford after Solskjaer's sacking.

Though Pochettino has admirers at Old Trafford, it will be tricky for United to persuade him to leave PSG midway through the season and come back to England. However, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the Argentine manager will be on his way to United 'tomorrow' if he was offered an opportunity to manage the club.

"I think Mauricio Pochettino - although he'd never say it - would leave to come to Man Utd on a five-year deal tomorrow," former United captain Neville told Sky Sports.

"He'd look at that group of players, he'd look at the club and he'd realise he'd probably be able to achieve more than he wants at Man Utd in terms of a project," he added.

Pochettino, who began his managerial career with Spanish club Espanyol in 2009, was in charge of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League from 2014 till 2019 where he guided them to their first-ever Champions League final in the 2018-19 season. He was credited by many for playing an instrumental role in making Spurs one of the top contenders in the Premier League and building a strong squad from limited resources.

Also Read: Zidane to reunite with Ronaldo? 3 contenders who can become new Manchester United manager

Neville believes the current PSG manager will be more interested in the project at Manchester United as the expectations from him in Paris are different compared to that at Old Trafford at present.

"At PSG you are on season by season, 'you've got to win the Champions League or you're out'- type of model. I don't think that suits Pochettino. I think he would absolutely come to Man Utd on a five-year deal, with backing behind him," said Neville.

Pochettino had joined PSG in January this year and is reportedly not completely happy at the club. As per BBC, he will be open to leaving the Ligue1 giants and coming to United if an offer was made to him.