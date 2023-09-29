Maria Sakkari, Jessica Pegula reach Pan Pacific Open semi-finals as Iga Swiatek bows out

Four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek crashed out of the quarter-finals at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Friday, while Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari stormed into the semi-finals. Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, ranked 19th, served four aces and beat world number two Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in 2 hours and 21 minutes.

"My service worked really well today," the 26-year-old said after the match. "In the last game, I tried to focus that I need to play point, I don't need to hit the ace and I just need to put the serve in and try to play a rally."

Kudermetova will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, ranked 86th, on Saturday. "It'll be an interesting and a very tough match," Kudermetova said. "I played worse," said Swiatek, who lost her number-one ranking at the US Open. "I know the mistakes I made... I know exactly how I should play differently so I'm not going to make these mistakes again," she said.

World number four Pegula of the United States beat 26-year-old Russian Daria Kasatkina, ranked 13th, 6-1, 6-0. "I thought I played a pretty flawless match. Played smart and played aggressive," Pegula said.

She will face world number six Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals, who beat number 10 Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-2. Greece's Sakkari said she has played against Pegula many times and they know each other's game really well. "We never had an easy match. She's very solid and she's a fighter," the 28-year-old said. "It can be very tough but I'm going to keep doing what I've been doing."