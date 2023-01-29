Marcus Rashford seethes at VAR after being denied the chance to break THIS record

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was not pleased after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled out his goal against Championship side Reading in the fifth-round match of the FA Cup.

The England player took to Twitter to vent his frustration. Rashford said he wanted to break the record of scoring in the most number of matches consecutively at home i.e Old Trafford.

"Unfortunately, VAR got the better of me again today. That's 3 times this season. Breaking the record for consecutive goals at OT would have been incredible, but I'm proud to have equalled Dennis Viollets record #MUFC," tweeted Rashford.

Unfortunately, VAR got the better of me again today. That's 3 times this season 😡 Breaking the record for consecutive goals at OT would have been incredible, but I'm proud to have equalled Dennis Viollets record ❤️ #MUFC — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 28, 2023 ×

Rashford came into the contest, scoring 10 goals in 10 games after the World Cup break. He was attempting to get ahead of Viollets record of scoring in nine consecutive home games, established way back in 1959.

The no. 10 came close to the record when he headed one at the back post after Wout Weghorst stooped the ball toward him. The goal was initially given but the VAR intervened and deemed Weghorst to be offside in the build-up to the goal.

Despite the goal being chalked off, United managed to reach the next round of the world's oldest football tournament, courtesy of a brace from Casemiro and a cheeky backheel flick from Fred.

The Red Devils were the dominant side from the beginning, enjoying the lion's share of possession. However, the first half went without any goal as Reading's defensive line remained intact and did its job astutely.

However, the tide turned in the second half when Casemiro scored twice in under four minutes to take his season's tally to five goals.

The finishing touches were applied by Fred who managed to turn the ball to the back of the net, despite having his back to the goal and standing near the byline at an acute angle.

With the win, United, continue to remain in the hunt for trophies in all the competitions.

(With inputs from agencies)