Manchester United and Crystal Palace charged for the brawl by English FA

Premier League clubs Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the English FA for failing to handle their players following a brawl last week. The two clubs are now expected to foot a fine and have until Monday to respond.

"Manchester United FC and Crystal Palace FC have been charged following a mass confrontation between their players in the 67th minute of the Premier League fixture on Saturday 4 February 2023," read a statement by the FA.

The FA was especially severe on United after one of its players exhibited violent behaviour during the melee.

"It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour, and it's also alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players refrained from violent behaviour."

The incident transpired midway into the second half of the match when United players got enraged following a rash challenge by Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp on Antony.

After the challenge, the United players on the pitch as well as the dugout hurtled towards Schlupp who waited for his cavalry to arrive. Soon, the conflict transformed into a 20-man brawl.

Raphael Varane, Fred and Casemiro in particular were the most animated during the altercation. Casemiro took things a touch far when he grabbed Palace midfielder Will Hughes by the throat.

The VAR intervened and advised on-pitch referee Andre Marriner to give the Brazilian a straight red card. He is now serving a three-match ban.

His absence had a sizeable effect on the team's performance when United conceded twice against Leeds United on Wednesday before fashioning a stunning comeback.

After the red card, it was believed that United will appeal the decision. However, earlier this week, manager Erik ten Hag informed that the club was happy with the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies)