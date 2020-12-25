Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker test positive for COVID-19, to miss crucial matches

Manchester City duo of Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker along with two members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

All four of Jesus, Walker and staff members will now undergo a period of self-isolation in accordance with the Premier League and UK Government protocol on coronavirus quarantine.

In what will be a massive blow to Man City, both Jesus and Walker will now quarantine for 10 days and will miss Premier League matches against Newcastle United, Everton and Chelsea while returning a day before the Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Manchester United.

ALSO READ: Under pressure Premier League managers hope for Christmas cheer

With Jesus and Walker scheduled to return to training a day before the Carabao Cup semi-final clash against arch-rivals Manchester United, it is highly unlikely that they will feature in the match.

The latest development will put more pressure on the likes of Sergio Aguero and Joao Cancelo which means they will have to play consecutive matches in an already grueling winter period. Pep Guardiola could tweak his line-up to provide rest to Aguero, who has just returned from a lengthy injury spell.

ALSO READ: From Mahomes to Giannis: Athletes with biggest contracts in sporting history

Manchester City statement on Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker:

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, and two members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

“All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

“Everyone at the Club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”



