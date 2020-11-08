Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League Live Streaming: How to watch MCI vs LIV online?

Manchester City are all set to take on Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium as the action continues in the Premier League 2020-21 season. Man City have had an indifferent start to their Premier League campaign whereas Liverpool are second in the league table. Man City are 12th with just 11 points in 6 matches and Liverpool have notched up 16 points in 7 matches.

Man City have suffered two draws and a defeat in their last five matches while Liverpool have witnessed one draw and defeat in the same time. While Manchester City will miss Sergio Aguero due to injury, Liverpool will be without the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Thiago owing to injury issues.

Over the years, matches between Man City and Liverpool have been nothing short of a spectacle and fans are expecting another nail-biting contest on the cards.

ALSO READ: Liverpool's Thiago to miss Manchester City match, confirms Jurgen Klopp

ALSO READ: Liverpool are the favourites to win Premier League: Man City's Pep Guardiola

Where and when is the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match being played?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on November 08, 2020, at Etihad Stadium

What time does the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool match will begin at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League live in India?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester City vs Liverpool live streaming?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India.