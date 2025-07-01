/Manchester City stunned by Al-Hilal in FIFA Club World Cup thriller

In a major shocker, defending champions Manchester City were knocked out by Al-Hilal during the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, losing 4-3 after extra time in a thrilling seven-goal outing in Orlando on Monday (Jun 30). Despite dominating the first half and leading 1-0 through Bernardo Silva's early goal in the ninth minute, City failed to maintain the momentum after the break. Al-Hilal, showing grit and determination, roared back into the second half.

Malcom stunned Man City further in the 52nd minute with a calm finish, giving the Saudi franchise a 2-1 lead. City hit back quickly with Erling Haaland scoring in the 55th minute to make it 2-2. The score remained tied till the 90th minute, resulting in the game going into extra time. Just four minutes into the extra time, Al-Hilal regained the lead with a powerful header from former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly. However, Phil Foden equalised in 10 minutes for City with a clever volley.

However, the night belonged to 22-year-old Marcos Leonardo, who sealed the win for Al-Hilal with a well-timed goal at the back post in the 112th minute, his second goal of the night. City had opportunities to win the match, including a close-range effort from Haaland that was cleared by substitute Ali Lajami and a superb header from Manuel Akanji that hit the goal post. However, their poor defending and missed chances ultimately cost them a quarter-final spot.

Al-Hilal's goalkeeper Bono donning the jersey no. 37 was the standout performer for the night, making ten saves to keep his team in the quest. Joao Cancelo, former Manchester City player, also played a pivotal role with an assist.