Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola wants 'star players' to raise their performance

Pep Guardiola has called on Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne to raise their performances to new heights as Manchester City fight to retain the Premier League title. Grealish and De Bruyne both scored in Wednesday's vital 3-1 win at Arsenal as City moved above the Gunners into first place on goal difference. But, with no margin for error in their bid to hold off Arsenal, Guardiola believes England forward Grealish and Belgium midfielder De Bruyne have even more to give. Grealish has excelled for City since the World Cup break, producing his best run of form after a difficult time since joining from Aston Villa in 2021.

"Obviously he's playing really good. I'm not talking about the decision-making, but more about his ambition and aggression to point to the opponent, to attack the back line," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"The quality was always there but his commitment to take risks and make important decisions, makes the difference. But he has to continue."

Read More: Man admits assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during London derby

De Bruyne has found it harder to deliver his usual masterful display this term, with his goal at Arsenal only the fourth time he has scored in the current campaign.

Guardiola is encouraged by De Bruyne's recent efforts however, saying: "Kevin is playing really good, too. It's like Jack, I'm so pleased for everyone, but I want more.

"I had the feeling Kevin can do more, and Jack can do more. They can do better.

"We have tough, aggressive opponents (to play). We need the players who have the feeling we can do better."

Although City have overhauled Arsenal to take pole position in the title race, Guardiola believes Mikel Arteta's men are still favourites.

City have the momentum after trailing Arsenal by eight points last month, but Guardiola pointed to the Gunners' game in hand as a key factor.

"Arsenal still have a game in hand, so nothing has changed much," Guardiola said ahead of Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

"When you are a lot of points in front or a lot of points behind, yes there is a big difference, but we are tight.

"Momentum is when you win 10 games in a row and it didn't happen this season. We lost three games ago in London against Tottenham."

Beating Arsenal was a statement of intent from City as they chase a fifth English title in six seasons.

But Guardiola was just relieved to see City show they are still hungry for silverware after so much success in recent years.

"We wanted to arrive with 15 games left to be close, and we want to arrive at the last eight or 10 games being there close to the top," he said.

"We are in the position I would have dreamed of at the beginning of the season. I could not expect to be a lot of points in front after winning back to back. That's almost impossible."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE