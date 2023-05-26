Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter semi-finals, Kidambi Srikanth bows out

On Friday (May 26), PV Sindhu went past world No.18 Zhang Yi Man 21-16, 13-21, 22-20 in the quarter-finals to enter the semis of the Malaysia Masters. Meanwhile, HS Prannoy also emerged on top in his face-off with Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the quarters, winning 25-23, 18-21, 21-13, but Kidambi Srikanth has the end of his campaign with a defeat to Indonesia’s Christian Adinata.

Srikanth started off with a bang, taking a lead in the opening game and winning it 21-16. However, he lost steam from thereon as he went down in the following games 16-21, 11-21 to lose the contest and bow out of the Masters. On Thursday (May 25), Indian shuttler Lakysha Sen was also eliminated.

Coming into the quarters on the back of an impressive win over Japanese shuttler Aya Ohori, Sindhu was in for a tough battle. Zhang took a 5-0 lead in the first game before allowing Sindhu to make a combeack. After a 11-10 lead, Sindhu eventually won the first game but went down in the second one.

In the deciding game, it was evenly poised at 12-12 before Sindhu prevailed on top in the match which went down to the wire. She ultimately claimed the third game 22-20.

Lastly, Prannoy beat Kenta Nishimoto after he was made to work hard in the entire game. In the first game, the Japanese gave a tough fight before losing 23-25. He came back in the second game, winning 21-18 but Prannoy had the last laugh; clinching the decider 21-13.