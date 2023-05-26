Badminton: Malaysian duo emerge on top in marathon 211-shot rally at Masters - Watch

Thinaah Muralitharan threw her racket in the air and Pearly Tan got down on all fours to catch her breath after the women's doubles duo survived a 211-shot rally at the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament on Thursday. The Malaysian pair were leading Japan's Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto in the final set of their last-16 encounter when the rally began.

"I was too excited that it was finally over because it was exhausting and we just wanted it to end fast. When it was over, I really needed a break and I threw the racket as collecting it from the ground gave me some time to rest."

Tan said mental strength was crucial in coming out on top of the "monumental" rally, which left Sakuramoto sprawled on the floor in exhaustion. "We knew we were tired but the opponent was tired too," Tan said. "In our minds we wanted to win that shot, so we just mentally prepared ourselves very well and I'm so happy we won the point."