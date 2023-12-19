'Lucky to be alive': Rishabh Pant recalls horrific car crash before joining DC table at IPL auction - Watch

On Tuesday (Dec 19), the Delhi Capitals confirmed that their skipper Rishabh Pant will be part of their table at the IPL 2024 mini-auction. The auction is being held in Dubai, outside India for the first-time ever, and it will be Pant's first official engagement since his horrific car crash on New Year's Eve last year.

While it is to be seen if Pant will be raising the paddle, he will surely be part of the DC table and hope to contribute to the team's thinktank in acquiring some big players. Ahead of the mega affair, Pant reacted to joining his side in his first-ever live auction proceedings and even thanks his fortunes for being alive post the heartbreaking accident.

On being part of the auction, Pant told in a video shared on IPL's official handle on X, "You know, as a kid. I used to think, like one day I might be able to sit on the (auction) table, uh, somehow to help the team or something like that. I never thought that I will make it happen, but somehow things are in place and I'm able to do it and lucky to be able to do it. I think hopefully it will be amazing experience, because this is something new. Lots of love for the fans and hope we get whatever we want from the auction, I guess."



Presenting Rishabh Pant who's going to be on the #DC auction table for the first time EVER



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

Pant also reflected on his horrific car crash, that took place in the early hours of Dec 30, 2022. "The kind of accident I had, I am lucky to be alive. I think kaafi challenging tha (it was very challenging), especially the first part I would say. More of a physical point of view because in the starting there was a lot of pain to be endured. But just looking forward to the journey. Until now, I think it's been going really well from a recovery point of view."

The Indian keeper-batter was seen in the DC balcony during some of their games in IPL 2023. Regarding this, Pant stated, "I felt like I couldn't face people and all and I felt like I had to do something, which gives me confidence. And I wanted to support my team at the same time because I've been playing for them. I love my team all the way. So I wanted to show my support even on my worst times, so that was the idea and I think it's part of the recovery process."