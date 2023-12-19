Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant's presence confirmed at IPL 2024 auction in Dubai

Rishabh Pant is all set to be present at the Delhi Capitals (DC) table during the IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai on Tuesday (Dec 19). The wicketkeeper-batter will be at his first-ever official engagement after a near-fatal car accident on Dec 30, 2022. Since then, he has been in a recovery mode and is set to return during IPL 2024.

While it isn't confirmed whether Pant will be raising the paddle, his presence has been confirmed to Cricbuzz by a member of the ownership group of the 2020 runners-up. With this, Pant is set to become the first reigning captain to actively participate in a live IPL auction. It is to be noted that the DC franchise had announced him as the captain for next year's mega event, which is likely to kick off on March 22 in India.

Among other star presences at the auction, Gautam Gambhir will be at the table for the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders, who recently rejoined them as a mentor. Gambhir was performing the same role in the newly-formed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise but shifted to the KKR camp before the auction proceedings this year.