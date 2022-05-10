Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted playing XIs

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) in a top of the table clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday (May 10). LSG surpassed Gujarat Titans to take the top spot on the points table with a huge win of 75 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last game.

While Rahul & Co. will be hoping to continue their winning run, Gujarat Titans will be aiming to bounce back after back-to-back defeats in their last two games. Gujarat Titans were enjoying a stellar run in the tournament and had lost just one out of their first nine matches this season.

However, a faltering middle-order and the failure of their bowling attack have seen them lose their last two matches on the trot. Both Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants currently have 16 points each and the winner of the game on Tuesday will become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

Lucknow Super Giants had gotten off to a losing start this season and have struggled in a few matches but with a settled batting unit and an in-form pace attack, they are one of the favourites to become the first team to make it to the playoffs this year.

While skipper KL Rahul along with Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda has been fabulous in the top order, LSG have enough firepower in the middle order consisting of the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder. The pace attack of Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera and Avesh Khan has also been firing all cylinders.

Here is all you need to know about Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2022:

Head to head:

The two debutants have met only once earlier this season when Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants to get their campaign off to a flying start. GT lead the head-to-head record 1-0 against LSG.

Stats:

The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune where Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have both remained unbeaten so far this season. However, the unbeaten run of one of the teams is set to come to an end on Monday.

Trivia:

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have had contrasting fates in IPL 2022 this year. While LSG have won six out of seven matches when batting first this season, Gujarat Titans too have lost only one game while chasing in IPL 2022.

Predicted playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.