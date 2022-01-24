Lucknow Super Giants! RPSG Group-owned IPL franchise unveil their name ahead of debut season

After several weeks of speculation, the Lucknow Indian Premier League (IPL) side has finally announced their name ahead of their debut season in the tournament. The franchise which is owned by Sanjeev Goenka-led RPSG Group will be called the Lucknow Super Giants.

The RPSG Group bought the franchise after a successful bid of a whopping Rs 7090 Crore (INR 70.09 billion) last year. Lucknow Super Giants are one of the two new teams who will be making their IPL debut this year. The other team which is all set to make its debut in the competition this year is the Ahmedabad IPL side which is yet to confirm its official name.

Lucknow Super Giants have roped in India's limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul as their skipper. The team has also picked Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and young Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi from the players draft ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction next month.

While Rahul was roped in for a sum of Rs 17 crore (INR 170 million), Stoinis was picked for Rs 9.2 crore (INR 92 million) and Bishnoi will be earning Rs 4 crore (INR 40 million) per season. Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to build their squad around the three players in the upcoming mega auction.

Ahmedabad IPL franchise, on the other hand, has picked star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and Indian batter Shubman Gill as their picks ahead of the mega auction. Hardik, who was part of the Mumbai Indians squad from the 2015 to 2021 season, will lead the Ahmedabad franchise in their debut season this year.

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be conducted in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.