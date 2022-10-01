Louis McKechnie: Climate change activist gets prison sentence for tying himself to goalpost

Louis McKechnie, the young climate activist who tied himself to the goalpost at Goodison Park during Everton vs Newcastle Premier League football match, received a prison sentence.

The game was stopped when ran onto the pitch on March 17 and tied himself to the goalpost using a metal zip-tie.

He was found guilty of aggravated trespass and pitch encroachment. The 21-year-old got a six-week jail sentence.

McKechnie claimed to be protesting for the civil resistance group Just Stop Oil, which wants the government to stop using fossil fuels. He told the court that he hoped his efforts could be of use.

As quoted by media outlets, he said, "Hopefully, public awareness will bring public action which might actually, if we can get the government to listen to us, might actually save a lot of lives."

District Judge Wendy Lloyd said, "I have no doubt from what you have told me that you're passionate about your cause. Not very passionate about football, apparently."

McKechnie has already fulfilled his sentence because he has been in detention since July. Along with a three-year suspension from all football matches, he was also issued a £50 punishment for entering the field of play.

Protests in other places

In July, climate activists invaded the circuit at Silverstone shortly after the British Grand Prix was red-flagged following a multi-car crash at the start.

The same group, Just Stop Oil, was responsible for a stunt at a London art gallery when two protesters glued themselves to the frame of a Vincent van Gogh painting.

