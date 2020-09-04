Liverpool, Man City dominate PFA Player of the Year nominations

The Professional Footballers’ Association on Friday announced the nominations for the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year as Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the list with their presence.

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is among the nominated players for the Player of the Year along with skipper Jordan Henderson, who won the Writers’ Player of the Year. Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk.

The Liverpool quartet are joined by Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and one of the top favourites for the award – Kevin De Bruyne. The Liverpool players have been rewarded nominations for the crucial role they played in club’s first title success in 30 years, finishing 18 points clear of second-place Man City.

In the Young Player of the Year nomination list, Alexander-Arnold once again finds himself along with Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. Chelsea pair Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount are there in the list along with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday.

Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year nominees

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Women's PFA Players' Player of the Year nominees

Beth England (Chelsea)

Sophie Ingle (Chelsea)

Kim Little (Arsenal)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

Ji So-Yun (Chelsea)

Men's PFA Young Player of the Year nominees

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Women's PFA Young Player of the Year nominees