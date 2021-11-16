'Little disgusting': Shoaib Akhtar on Australian players drinking from shoe to celebrate T20 World Cup win

Australia brought an end to a long and agonising wait for their maiden T20 World Cup title as they got the better of trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the final on Sunday to lift the elusive trophy. Five-time ODI World Cup winners Australia were far from favourites at the start of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE but they proved why they are one of the most dominant teams in world cricket with a memorable triumph in Dubai.

Following Australia's win, the players were seen going bonkers during the celebrations in the dressing room. The duo of Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis pulled off the 'shoey' celebration popularised by Australian Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo, who had poured champagne in his boots and drank from it after winning the German Grand Prix in 2016.

As the celebration went wild in the Australian dressing room post their World Cup triumph on Sunday, wicket-keeper batter Wade took off his shoe and poured beer in it before gulping it down as his teammates cheered on. Stoinis was the next to do the 'shoey' as the video of the celebration went viral on social media. While the video left many amused it didn't go down well with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Reacting to the video of Australian players drinking from a show, Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote - "A little disgusting way of celebrating no??"

A little disgusting way of celebrating no?? pic.twitter.com/H96vMlabC8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 15, 2021

Australia dominated the proceedings in the final on Sunday as they restricted the Kiwis to 172/4 after inviting them to bat first in the summit clash. Skipper Kane Williamson was the only stand out performer with the bat for New Zealand as he scored a brilliant 85 off 48 balls.

Australia had a comfortable run-chase as they rode on opener David Warner's 53 off 38 balls and Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 77 off 50 deliveries to chase down the target of 173 runs with seven balls to spare and lift their maiden T20 World Cup trophy. Warner was awarded the Player of the Tournament award for his 289 runs in seven matches for Australia.