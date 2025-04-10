It was a night of comeback for Inter Miami as they booked their place in the semifinal of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday (April 9). Trailing by 0-1 after the first leg, Inter beat Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) 3-2 to book their place in the last four. However, it was Lionel Messi’s wife who stole the show after the match as she took to her social media handle to post a short message.

Advertisment

Lionel Messi’s wife posts message on Instagram

With more than 40 million followers on Instagram, Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo posted “Que noche” meaning “what a night” on her story. She also tagged Sofia Balbi in the story, who is the wife of Messi’s teammate and close friend Luis Suarez. The duo enjoyed the success of their husbands as they now move a step closer to their first title with Inter Miami.

Messi scored twice as Inter Miami fought back from 2-0 down on aggregate to defeat Los Angeles FC 3-1. The Argentine World Cup winner yet again proved decisive in what was a frantic, chaotic and entertaining encounter, sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory from the penalty spot with six minutes of normal time remaining.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | 'Updated IPL 2025 Points Table': Check points table, match results, NRR with wins, loss and other key details

While there has never been any doubt that the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner still has the technical ability to win games at the age of 37, this was a night when Messi showed he retains the passion and aggression needed for a battle.

In the final minutes of stoppage time, Messi was chasing down opponents and putting in challenges as his team just about hung on for the win.

Advertisment

It was a display that left his coach and former Argentina and Barcelona team-mate Javier Mascherano describing the forward as the "soul" of the team.