Lionel Messi's journey from jersey no. 19 to 10 in FC Barcelona

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 02, 2020, 06.59 PM(IST)

Lionel Messi's journey from jersey no. 19 to 10 in FC Barcelona Photograph:( AFP )

Lionel Messi has been a star in Barcelona for more than a decade. The Argentine has donned the iconic No. 10 jersey under the colours of Blaugrana.

When Messi began his first-team career at Barcelona. He scored his first senior goal for the club wearing the No.30. The player soon switched to No.19 after establishing himself as a regular in the side.

Lionel Messi succeeded his former team-mate Ronaldinho and inherited the No.10 shirt after the Brazilian left the club at the end of the 2007-08 season.

Lionel Messi has always been vocal about his predecessor Ronaldinho and thanked him for guiding in on transitioning into the senior side.

“He (Ronaldinho) was a great help,” Messi told the Barcelona official website in 2013. “It’s never easy to go into a changing room at the age of 16, especially with my character.

"Before leaving the club (Ronaldinho) was coming off a few months where he was thinking about things.

"He had it in his mind that he was leaving and he told me to have his number. I took it without looking at what he had done with the shirt. If I did, I would not have taken it."

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho said that the club should not allow any player to wear the number if Messi leaves the club. 

"When Messi retires, which I hope will be a long time from now, they should leave the No.10 there so that nobody can touch it again," he told the Sun in 2018.