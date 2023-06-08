Lionel Messi makes SHOCKING revelation after Inter Miami switch, says 'there was an ugly feeling with Barça'

Argentina football legend Lionel Messi has made a shocking revelation about his former club Barcelona after he snubbed the Spanish giants in favour of Inter Miami on Wednesday, 7 June. Messi, who will play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) next season after leaving Paris Saint-Germain made shocking revelations claiming it was an ugly feeling to negotiate with Barcelona. The 35-year-old was clear on his future and did not want to prolong the switch saga that had gathered headlines in recent times. Messi: "On the one hand, there was an ugly feeling with Barça. I had been the bad guy in the movie and I didn't like that either because it hadn't been like that. That's why I would like to have a real farewell at some point..." pic.twitter.com/uQyxS6LPFC — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) June 7, 2023 × Messi makes shocking revelation "On one hand, there was an ugly feeling with Barça. I had been the bad guy in the movie and I didn't like that either because it hadn't been like that. That's why I would like to have a real farewell at some point....,” Messi was quoted saying.

The former Barcelona man was presented with an opportunity to play for the club after initially leaving in 2021. However, the Catalan club did not give Messi a clear idea about the offer as they were struck in a Financial Fair Play (FFP) saga. Barcelona needed time to clear out players and their contracts before they were able to sign Messi.

However, with poor communication in 2021, Messi did not want to drag the issue regarding his future and decided to sign for Inter Miami in the MLS.

Messi said that he did not want to have to wait for Barcelona to find a formula to be able to sign him given their financial situation -- they were unable to keep him before his move to PSG, leading to a tearful departure. Messi’s message after Inter Miami switch "I was afraid that it would happen again," Messi told Spanish newspapers Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo.

"I've taken the decision that I am going to Miami, I don't have (the deal) 100 percent sealed or maybe there's something left to do, but we decided to continue our path there.

"(I decided) to leave Europe, it's true that I had offers from another European team but I didn't even think about it because in Europe, my idea was only to go to Barcelona.

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it's time to go to MLS to live football in a different way and enjoy my day to day life more.

"Obviously with the same responsibility and desire to win, and to do things well, but with more calm."

Messi is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and is expected to earn the individual accolade once more after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in December 2022.

